New Gambian president promises reforms as thousands attend inauguration ceremony

Saturday Feb 18

Gambia's new president promised greater freedom and an improved economy as thousands attended a ceremony marking his inauguration after a tense political stand-off with the country's former leader. Gambia's new president promised greater freedom and an improved economy as thousands attended a ceremony marking his inauguration after a tense political stand-off with the country's former leader.

