Mystery plant: 'Cedar of Lebanon,' Ce...

Mystery plant: 'Cedar of Lebanon,' Cedrus libani

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: HeraldSun.com

Quick, all you vexillologists: What do Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Mexico, Norfolk Island, and Turks and Caisos Island all have in common? This is too easy: they all nations whose flags which prominently feature a plant. This week we are focusing on the flag of Lebanon, which prominently features a tree, and more specifically, a cedar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC