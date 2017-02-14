Ministerial meeting on oil deals sche...

Ministerial meeting on oil deals scheduled for March

The ministerial meeting of the High-level Monitoring Committee on Vienna oil deals will be held March 22-23 in Kuwait, said Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak. The meeting of the technical council at the level of experts is expected to take place in Vienna on February 21-22, RIA Novosti quoted Novak as saying.

