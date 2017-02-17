Malaria vaccine one step closer

Malaria vaccine one step closer

Thursday

The vaccine combines living malaria pathogens with antimalarial medications and granted volunteers 100% immunity to the parasite even after 10 weeks. This is only a Phase II clinical trial, aimed at looking at how well the vaccine works in a small group of healthy people, as well as testing the side effects.

Chicago, IL

