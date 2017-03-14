First detection of an artemisinin-resistant malaria parasite contracted in Africa
The first known case of artemisinin-resistance in Africa has been identified: a finding of great significance for efforts in global malaria control and drug resistance monitoring. A large international team that included KAUST scientists identified the African origin of drug-resistant malaria parasites detected in a Chinese patient, who had travelled from Equatorial Guinea to China1.
