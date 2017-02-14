Confederation Cup: Corruption in African club football exposed
A serious fraud has hit CAF Confederation Cup match pitting Equatorial Guinea side Racing Micomeseng aganist Congo Brazzaville side Etoile du Congo. Information from CAF website indicate that three players from Racing Micomeseng had registered before to compete in previous editions with separate birth dates, something that has raised question about the credibility of the African football governing body.
