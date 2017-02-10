.com | Regional military force in Gambia being reduced to 500

.com | Regional military force in Gam...

Regional military force in Gambia being reduced to 500

News24

Authorities say the West African regional military force that has been securing Gambia during its political transition is being reduced to 500 troops. Nearly 3 000 troops were sent to pressure longtime dictator Yahya Jammeh, who last month went into exile in Equatorial Guinea after more than 22 years in power.

Chicago, IL

