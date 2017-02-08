.com | E Guinea govt moves to unfinished rainforest city

Equatorial Guinea's government has moved its headquarters from the coastal capital of Malabo to an unfinished city deep in the rainforest, where it will stay for three months, state media said on Wednesday. The move, which took place on Tuesday, will see the government moving from the political capital on the island of Bioko, to Djibloho on the mainland, in a bid to promote administrative efforts there.

