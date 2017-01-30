Where do ousted dictators go? Fewer countries now offer a warm welcome.
Gambia's defeated president, Yahya Jammeh, left for Equatorial Guinea, where he had been offered refuge, on Jan. 21. A dramatic scene unfolded in Gambia on Saturday night, Jan. 21. Longtime leader Yahya Jammeh climbed aboard a small plane in the capital city, Banjul, waved a final goodbye to his loyal supporters, and headed into exile in Equatorial Guinea . Jammeh's flight resolved the country's tense showdown: After a surprise electoral loss to Adama Barrow on Dec. 1, Jammeh refused to step down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC