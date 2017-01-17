U.S. Senate Must Seek Answers From Fo...

U.S. Senate Must Seek Answers From Former ExxonMobil CEO About...

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations must probe ExxonMobil's record of questionable oil deals, attempts to undermine anti-corruption policies and allegations of misleading the public on climate change, Global Witness said... "There are grave national security issues at stake here, and the U.S. public deserves answers. Global Witness has repeatedly exposed questionable deals between ExxonMobil and autocratic, oil rich regimes which have fueled instability and entrenched poverty in some of the world's most volatile regions.

Chicago, IL

