Son of E. Guinea leader's trial adjourned
A French court agreed Wednesday to adjourn the trial of the playboy son of Equatorial Guinea's leader, giving him six more months to prepare his defence against charges he embezzled more than 100 million euros. Teodorin Obiang, his country's vice-president, is suspected of plundering his oil and timber-rich country to buy a mansion on one of Paris' most exclusive avenues as well as a collection of supercars.
