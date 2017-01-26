Senegal police arrest former boss of Gambia's notorious prisons
Senegalese police said on Friday that they had arrested General Bora Colley, the man who ran Gambia's prisons, where human rights groups say perceived opponents were tortured and in some cases died. Colley was made the director of prisons by Gambia's former leader, Yahya Jammeh, who lost an election last month but refused to step down.
