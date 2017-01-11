Presi talks mosquitoes to micro-credit

Jan. 10: Sahotra Sarkar has helped protect rainforests in Indonesia, primates and birds in Equatorial Guinea, and salamanders in Texas over a 28-year career straddling biology and philosophy. Now, he appears willing to support an idea to wipe out a couple of species.

