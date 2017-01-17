New Peace Corps Country Director
A release from the US Embassy said that Cobham has more than 15 years of international experience in programme design, management, citizen engagement, economic development and capacity building initiatives. Cobham's past work experience includes stints with Family Health International, the World Bank, and the United States Agency for International Development .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC