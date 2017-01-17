New Gambia leader says Jammeh leaving...

New Gambia leader says Jammeh leaving soon for Guinea

DAKAR, Senegal - Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh is expected to leave soon for Guinea, and the new president said Saturday he plans to return home to take power once the situation is "clear." A visibly tired Adama Barrow told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he will enter Gambia once a security sweep has been completed.

