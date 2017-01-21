New Gambia leader says Jammeh leaving soon for Guinea
Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh is expected to leave soon for Guinea, and the new president said Saturday he plans to return home to take power once the situation is "clear." A visibly tired Adama Barrow told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he will enter Gambia once a security sweep has been completed.
