My wife said the 'magic' blue shirt was ugly and I'm not superstitious - Avram Grant
Ghana coach Avram Grant has revealed his wife telephoned him to complain about his 'ugly blue shirt' during Ghana's last campaign at the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea. The Israeli started wearing the shirt after the Black Stars lost their group opener against Senegal and went all the way to the final before losing on penalties to the Ivory Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC