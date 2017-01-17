My wife said the 'magic' blue shirt w...

My wife said the 'magic' blue shirt was ugly and I'm not superstitious - Avram Grant

Thursday Jan 12

Ghana coach Avram Grant has revealed his wife telephoned him to complain about his 'ugly blue shirt' during Ghana's last campaign at the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea. The Israeli started wearing the shirt after the Black Stars lost their group opener against Senegal and went all the way to the final before losing on penalties to the Ivory Coast.

Chicago, IL

