Gambia's new government mired in controversy

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Daily Monitor

One day after naming Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang as deputy leader, an outcry broke out after local media alleged she was 67 years old, two years over the legal maximum to serve in the post Jammeh's defiance over the election result prompted more than 76,000 people to seek shelter in Senegal, the UN refugee agency said Tuesday, citing Senegalese authorities. The agency said "more than an estimated 8,000 people, as of Monday, have returned to their native Gambia since the political crisis there ended" when Jammeh left the country on Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

