Gambia's leader promises overhaul of security service

Gambia's new President Adama Barrow promised an overhaul of the country's feared security forces Saturday as he works to rebuild a country that lived under authoritarian rule for more than 22 years. In his first news conference since taking office, Barrow told reporters he also plans to rename the National Intelligence Agency, which was tasked with interrogating and sometimes torturing detainees.

Chicago, IL

