Equatorial Guinea's Spendthrift Vice President Faces Corruption Trial in Paris

This file photo taken on June 24, 2013 shows Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, arriving at Malabo stadium for ceremonies to celebrate his 41st birthday. Teodorin Obiang Nguema has luxuriated in spectacular mansions in Malibu and Paris, traveled in expensive sports cars, yachts and a private jet, amassed a multi-million-dollar art collection and once went on a reported $80,000 shopping spree at Gucci.

