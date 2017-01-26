Equatorial Guinea: Why Poverty Plague...

Equatorial Guinea: Why Poverty Plagues a High-Income Nation

The African Union's discussions about poverty have never focused on Equatorial Guinea, a small but oil-rich country boasting the highest per capita income on the continent. But with its foreign minister, Agapito Mba Mokuy, seeking the African Union Commission chairmanship, it is worth asking why the central African nation has done so poorly on social development despite the country's undeniable wealth.

