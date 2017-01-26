Equatorial Guinea makes bid for OPEC ...

Equatorial Guinea makes bid for OPEC membership

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Trend

Equatorial Guinea has made a bid to become a new OPEC member in 2017, according to the statement from the country's Ministry of Mines, Industry and Energy. "We firmly believe that Equatorial Guinea's interests are fully aligned with those of OPEC in serving the best interests of the industry," Mines, Industry and Energy Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang was quoted as saying in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,468 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC