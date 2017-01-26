Equatorial Guinea makes bid for OPEC membership

Equatorial Guinea has made a bid to become a new OPEC member in 2017, according to the statement from the country's Ministry of Mines, Industry and Energy. "We firmly believe that Equatorial Guinea's interests are fully aligned with those of OPEC in serving the best interests of the industry," Mines, Industry and Energy Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang was quoted as saying in the statement.

