Equatorial Guinea: Does France Have Right to Prosecute Vice President Obiang?

After an investigation lasting several years, France has put the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea on trial for corruption. Teodorin Nguema Obiang is charged with embezzling many millions from state funds.

