.com | Yahya Jammeh's 'ideal refuge'
The Gambia's ex-president Yahya Jammeh should feel quite at home in Equatorial Guinea as the guest of Africa's longest serving and perhaps most kleptocratic dictator, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mabasongo. Especially if allegations are true of Jammeh having pillaged the national treasury before fleeing via Senegal to asylum in Malabo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC