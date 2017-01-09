.com | SA Navy frigate to commemorate...

.com | SA Navy frigate to commemorate sinking of SS Mendi

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: News24

The SA Navy will deploy a frigate to Europe and the west coast of Africa to commemorate the sinking of the SS Mendi during the First World War, one hundred years ago. The SAS Amatola, a Valour Class Frigate, would travel to the UK to commemorate the occasion, Lieutenant Commander Portia Mogotlhe said in a statement on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC