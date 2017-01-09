.com | SA Navy frigate to commemorate sinking of SS Mendi
The SA Navy will deploy a frigate to Europe and the west coast of Africa to commemorate the sinking of the SS Mendi during the First World War, one hundred years ago. The SAS Amatola, a Valour Class Frigate, would travel to the UK to commemorate the occasion, Lieutenant Commander Portia Mogotlhe said in a statement on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC