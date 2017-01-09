.com | Is democracy un-African?

.com | Is democracy un-African?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: News24

Universities are already full for 2017. So, if you don't already have a seat then your chances of getting entry are very small, writes Jan Badenhorst .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC