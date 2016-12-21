.com | E Guinea playboy on trial in landmark French case

.com | E Guinea playboy on trial in l...

The son of Equatorial Guinea's leader, a notorious playboy with extravagant taste in cars, homes and Michael Jackson memorabilia, will go on trial for corruption next week in a landmark case in France. Teodorin Obiang, the 47-year-old vice-president of his impoverished but oil-rich African country, faces widening legal problems as authorities in France and Switzerland probe his extraordinary lifestyle.

