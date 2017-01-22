.com | African troops prepare for Gambian president's return

.com | African troops prepare for Gam...

West African troops approached the Gambian capital on Sunday to secure President Adama Barrow's arrival from neighbouring Senegal, as controversy erupted over the assurances offered to Yahya Jammeh to guarantee his departure. Jammeh flew out of The Gambia on Saturday, ending 22 years at the helm of the tiny west African nation, and landed in Equatorial Guinea where he is expected to settle with his family.

Chicago, IL

