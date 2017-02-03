Chad's Moussa Faki Mahamat named AU C...

Chad's Moussa Faki Mahamat named AU Commission chair

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Al Jazeera

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Chad's Moussa Faki Mahamat has been elected as the new chairperson of the African Union Commission, Two other candidates, Botswana's Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, and Mba Mokuy, of Equatorial Guinea, also contested for the seat. Zuma, the first woman to lead the bloc of 54 states, who did not seek a second term in office after completing a four-year term.

