Sahotra Sarkar has helped protect rainforests in Indonesia, primates and birds in Equatorial Guinea, and salamanders in Texas over a 28-year career straddling biology and philosophy. Now, he... Bangladeshi social entrepreneur and economist Muhammad Yunus stressed the importance of micro-credit in building entrepreneurship for poverty alleviation in his lecture at... A typically hot April day is about to descend into dusk and there is still no sign of the promised thunderstorm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.