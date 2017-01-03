BRIEF-Yuanta Financial Holding says unit receives warnings from Financial Supervisory Commission

PARIS, Jan 4 A French court on Wednesday postponed the corruption trial of the son of Equatorial Guinea's president until June 19, bringing proceedings to a halt two days after they had begun. LONDON, Jan 4 Investors took heart from upbeat economic data and growing signs that inflation on both sides of the Atlantic is gradually accelerating, fuelling a second day of 2017 gains across world stock markets on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.