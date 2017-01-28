Bernard Camille to handle Ghana's AFCON quarter-final clash
Bernard Camille, from the Seychelles, will be the centre referee for Ghana's quarter-final match against DR Congo on Sunday at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. The 41-year-old is familiar with Ghana after handling their opener at the 2015 Nations Cup against Senegal in Equatorial Guinea where they lost 2-1.
