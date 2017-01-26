Anger over soft exit of former Gambia...

Anger over soft exit of former Gambian leader

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Yahya Jammeh, who had refused to accept his poll defeat to opposition challenger and now president Adama Barrow, flew out of Banjul en route to Equatorial Guinea. Photo: Reuters Even before the cheers to celebrate the end of Yahya Jammeh's brutal 22-year rule of Gambia died down, there was fury that he was being allowed to flee into luxurious exile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,449 • Total comments across all topics: 278,363,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC