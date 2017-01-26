Anger over soft exit of former Gambian leader
Yahya Jammeh, who had refused to accept his poll defeat to opposition challenger and now president Adama Barrow, flew out of Banjul en route to Equatorial Guinea. Photo: Reuters Even before the cheers to celebrate the end of Yahya Jammeh's brutal 22-year rule of Gambia died down, there was fury that he was being allowed to flee into luxurious exile.
