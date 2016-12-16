World court refuses to block trial of Equatorial Guinea VP
A corruption trial in Paris of the son of Equatorial Guinea's president can go ahead, after the United Nations' highest court refused to order France to halt the prosecution. Equatorial Guinea filed a case with the International Court of Justice earlier this year, arguing that Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has immunity from prosecution because of his position as vice president.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
