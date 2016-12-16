World court refuses to block trial of...

World court refuses to block trial of Equatorial Guinea VP

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Star Tribune

A corruption trial in Paris of the son of Equatorial Guinea's president can go ahead, after the United Nations' highest court refused to order France to halt the prosecution. Equatorial Guinea filed a case with the International Court of Justice earlier this year, arguing that Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has immunity from prosecution because of his position as vice president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,510 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC