Equatorial Guinea's government has tirelessly worked to stop the prosecution of the president's eldest son, known as Teodorin Nguema, who is accused of laundering tens of millions of Euros in France that were allegedly stolen from his oil-rich country. But yesterday, the International Court of Justice - the United Nation's main court - dashed its last hope of stopping the trial , which is set for January 2. The decade-long French case produced a mountain of evidence indicating Teodorin looted a 110 million from the public treasury to finance his lavish lifestyle.

