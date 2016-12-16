Subsea Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2021: New Research Report...

Subsea Systems Market by Subsea Production , Trees, Manifolds, Control System), Subsea Processing , and Region - Global Forecast to 2021 "The subsea systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.02% from 2016 to 2021" The subsea systems market is projected to reach USD 17.44 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 2.02% from 2016 to 2021. Subsea systems are used in offshore oil production where subsea production systems reduce costs associated with topside facilities, while subsea processing systems work as ideal solutions for enhanced oil recovery in matured offshore wells.

