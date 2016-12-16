Poorest countries falling further beh...

Poorest countries falling further behind - UN

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Vanguard

The planet's poorest countries are falling further behind the rest of the world and cannot catch up without more aid and favourable trade deals, a UN report said Tuesday. In the 45 years since the United Nations created its list of Least Developed Countries , only four have graduated from the impoverished group: Botswana, Cape Verde, Maldives and Samoa.

