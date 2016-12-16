Oil production to hit 190,000 barrels per day - Ecobank Research
Production of oil in Ghana will hit 190,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, Ecobank Research has projected. This is against 110,000 barrels of oil currently being produced by the Jubilee and the Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme fields.
