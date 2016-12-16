Non-Opec states confirm output cuts
VIENNA: Russia and several other non-Opec nations have pledged to curb oil production next year by more than 600,000 barrels a day, joining forces with Opec to end a global glut, said delegates attending talks on Saturday. The pact -- the first between the two groups in 15 years -- comes two weeks after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to reduce its own production by 1.2 million barrels a day or about 3.5% from current levels.
