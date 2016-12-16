Non-OPEC oil output target can be missed: analyst

Inclusion of non-OPEC countries in the oil output deal is bolstering market sentiment and will help support prices in December, Emma Richards, oil and gas analyst with BMI Research, told Trend Dec. 13. During the Vienna meeting held Nov. 30, OPEC members decided to implement a new OPEC-14 production target of 32.5 million barrels per day. Non-OPEC countries agreed to cut the oil output by 558,000 barrels per day during the meeting held Dec. 10. Eleven non-OPEC countries - Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan and South Sudan - agreed to reduce the oil output.

