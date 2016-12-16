Non-OPEC oil output target can be mis...

Non-OPEC oil output target can be missed: analyst

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Trend

Inclusion of non-OPEC countries in the oil output deal is bolstering market sentiment and will help support prices in December, Emma Richards, oil and gas analyst with BMI Research, told Trend Dec. 13. During the Vienna meeting held Nov. 30, OPEC members decided to implement a new OPEC-14 production target of 32.5 million barrels per day. Non-OPEC countries agreed to cut the oil output by 558,000 barrels per day during the meeting held Dec. 10. Eleven non-OPEC countries - Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan and South Sudan - agreed to reduce the oil output.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC