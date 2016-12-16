Nigeria: Odoh Threatens to Sue Airline

Nigeria's leading professional golfer, Andrew Oche Odoh has threatened to sue South African Airways for his disappointing play at the ongoing 3e Actuaries Equatorial Guinea Open in Mongomo. Odoh has heavy odds stacked against him in his bid to successfully defend the tournament, despite shooting a six under par 66 last night which left him 10 strokes outside the lead after 54 holes.

