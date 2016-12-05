GreenCom (Muni) developing 3G service range with Alepo

GreenCom, an established 2G mobile operator in Equatorial Guinea which launched a 3G network in August this year, is developing an advanced data and value added services range in partnership with US-based software solutions provider Alepo, the latter company disclosed in a press release. GreenCom - which offers services under the Muni brand - is using Alepo's complete business support system transformation solution for voice, data and roaming to underpin its new 3G services, whilst the cellco 'has reported early signs of subscriber growth' following the 3G development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.