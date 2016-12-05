GreenCom (Muni) developing 3G service...

GreenCom (Muni) developing 3G service range with Alepo

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

GreenCom, an established 2G mobile operator in Equatorial Guinea which launched a 3G network in August this year, is developing an advanced data and value added services range in partnership with US-based software solutions provider Alepo, the latter company disclosed in a press release. GreenCom - which offers services under the Muni brand - is using Alepo's complete business support system transformation solution for voice, data and roaming to underpin its new 3G services, whilst the cellco 'has reported early signs of subscriber growth' following the 3G development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,423

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC