Ghana women ranked 45th in the world by Fifa

On the continental level, Ghana are second on the log behind African champions Nigeria , while Cameroon sit third. Equatorial Guinea , South Africa , Cote d'Ivoire , Tunisia , Morocco , Algeria and Egypt complete the top 10. The Black Queens' rise, which also includes a change in total accumulated points from 1487 to 1499, could be attributed to the team's performance in the recently-ended Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

