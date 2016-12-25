Ghana women ranked 45th in the world ...

Ghana women ranked 45th in the world by Fifa

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Ghanamma.com

On the continental level, Ghana are second on the log behind African champions Nigeria , while Cameroon sit third. Equatorial Guinea , South Africa , Cote d'Ivoire , Tunisia , Morocco , Algeria and Egypt complete the top 10. The Black Queens' rise, which also includes a change in total accumulated points from 1487 to 1499, could be attributed to the team's performance in the recently-ended Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC