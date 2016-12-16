France must protect premises Equatorial Guinea says is housing diplomatic mission in Paris a " UN...
International Court of Justice delivers Order in Immunities and Criminal Proceedings . UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek 7 December 2016 – The International Court of Justice , the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has delivered its Order on the case concerning Immunities and Criminal Proceedings and the request by Equatorial Guinea to indicate provisional measures.
