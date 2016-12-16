Equatorial Guinea: Military Official Arrested for 2009 Stadium Massacre

The arrest of a man charged with crimes committed in a horrendous massacre in Guinea brought justice an important step closer for one of the single worst incidents during decades of abusive, authoritarian rule that ended in 2010. On September 28, 2009, several hundred members of Guinea's Presidential Guard, or Red Berets, burst into a stadium in Guinea's capital, Conakry, and opened fire on tens of thousands of opposition supporters peacefully gathered there.

