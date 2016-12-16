Angola: Longtime President Won't Seek Re-election in 2017
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has led the oil-rich nation for 37 years, will not stand for re-election in next year's polls. State radio said Friday that the ruling MPLA party has decided that the minister of defense, Joao Loureno, will be the partys presidential candidate in the 2017 elections, scheduled for August.
