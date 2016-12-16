Africa's longest-serving leaders

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Vanguard

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who is set to stand down next year after 38 years in power, is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. The continent is home to many men who have held office for two decades or more, and dos Santos is currently second overall, just a month behind Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea.

Chicago, IL

