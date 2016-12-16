Africa: Candidates for AU Chair to Take Part in Pre-Election Debate

Candidates for the position of chairperson of the African Union Commission are set for the first-ever pre-election public debate this week, with Kenya's Amina Mohamed lobbying African envoys to endorse her on a promise to free the continent from the last vestiges of colonialism. Ms Mohamed is competing against Equatorial Guinea's Foreign Minister Agapito Mba Mokuy, Chad's Moussa Faki Mahamat, Senegal's Abdoulaye Bathily, currently the UN representative in Central African Republic, and Botswana's Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, who led the votes in the first elections in July but fell short of winning the maximum number.

