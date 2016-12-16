16:30 Kazakhstan to cut 20,000 bpd, but won't reduce Kashagan,...

16:30 Kazakhstan to cut 20,000 bpd, b...

Kazakhstan to cut 20,000 bpd, but won't reduce Kashagan

Monday Dec 12

Kazakhstan will be reducing oil production at the Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Mangystau oil fields, the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a statement on Monday. OPEC has earlier agreed to down output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1, with top exporter Saudi Arabia cutting as much as 486,000 bpd.

