16:30 Kazakhstan to cut 20,000 bpd, but won't reduce Kashagan,...
Kazakhstan will be reducing oil production at the Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Mangystau oil fields, the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a statement on Monday. OPEC has earlier agreed to down output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1, with top exporter Saudi Arabia cutting as much as 486,000 bpd.
