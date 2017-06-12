While Trump cracks down on immigratio...

While Trump cracks down on immigration, children flee horrors in Central America

Thursday Jun 8

A new report says children in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador are fleeing "rape, domestic violence, sexual servitude, and human trafficking." Police investigators carry a body to a forensic vehicle, after a shootout between private security guards and gang members, at the central market in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Chicago, IL

